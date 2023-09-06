Pervaiz Elahi says ‘no intention of holding any press conference’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday asserted that he has no ‘intention of holding a press conference’ as court handed over him to police on two-day physical remand, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former Punjab chief minister made these remarks during an informal conversation with journalists inside the court room, where he was presented by Islamabad police in a case registered at the CTD Police Station.

Responding to a question about rejoining his previous party – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Pervaiz Elahi said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had himself sent him to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In response to another question, he said Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain didn’t join PTI due to his son Salik Hussain, because the “latter wanted to become a minister”. He added that he has no intention to hold any press conference.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad handed over PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to police on two-day physical remand.

He was taken into custody by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police after the ATC announced the reserved verdict.

On Tuesday, Elahi was re-arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the judicial complex attack case shortly after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended his detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

The case was registered against Pervaiz Elahi at CTD police station on September 3.

The PTI president’s counsel said that he and his driver were taken out of the vehicle and Pervaiz Elahi was abducted outside the Police lines in that vehicle.