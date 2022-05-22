Pervaiz Elahi says opponents cannot disturb PA session

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi condemning the arrest of DG Parliamentary Affairs on Sunday alleged that raids have exposed a “fascist action” of the government.

“The arrest of an assembly official and raids is proof that the government is panicked. The face of the Sharifs is being exposed before the nation,” Elahi said.

He said that the government is revealing new tactics after violating the sanctity of Parliament, as he referred to the Punjab Assembly ruckus during the election for the chief minister. The government is taking unconstitutional steps, he added.

Despite the security situation around the PA, the speaker urged the MPAs to reach the assembly by 12.

“The assembly will surely meet today. Let’s see who stops the elected MPAs from entering the assembly,” Elahi said, adding that they will face the government’s fascism firmly.

He said that all MPAs will attend the session as no one can stop the elected representatives from going to the assembly.

Meanwhile, police have taken control of Punjab Assembly building and personnel have been deployed at all entrances of the house ahead of Sunday’s session.

The MPAs have been reportedly barred from entering the assembly building.

