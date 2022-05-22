Police take control of Punjab Assembly building ahead of scheduled session

LAHORE: Police have taken control of Punjab Assembly building and personnel have been deployed at all entrances of the house ahead of Sunday’s session.

Punjab Assembly session has been summoned to meet at 12pm by Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a surprise move ahead of the previous date fixed for the session. The assembly was previously slated to meet on May 30.

This is the third time that the date of the PA session has been changed as the speaker first gave the date of May 16 when the assembly was scheduled to meet in the first week of May. However, the session wasn’t held on the given date and was rescheduled for May 30.

Speaker Pervaiz Elahi has directed the members of the Punjab Assembly to reach the Secretariat. He said that the members of the assembly should reach the Punjab Assembly at 12 o’clock.

Police also carried out operations last night to stop the meeting of the Punjab Assembly. During the operations, police arrested DG parliamentary affairs Rai Mumtaz Hussain. The houses of Secretary Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Secretary Coordination Inayatullah Luck were also raided.

