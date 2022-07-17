Pervaiz Elahi says will dissolve assembly on Imran Khan’s call

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has asserted that he would dissolve the Punjab Assembly in two seconds on former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s call, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, the PML-Q leader gave credit for the ‘victory’ in Punjab by-elections to Imran Khan, saying that the strategy made by the former premier was ‘perfect’.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also advised the PTI Chairman to dissolve Punjab Assembly, saying that he would dissolve the assembly in two second on Imran Khan’s call.

Read More: PML-N accepts defeat in Punjab by-polls

He further said that dialogues are a part of politics. “I will give the credit of sticking with PTI to my son Moonis Elahi,” he added.

The 20 Punjab Assembly seats were vacated after the PTI MPAs voted for Hamza Shahbaz in the Chief Minister (CM) elections. The results of the by-polls would be essential for the CM vote count, ordered by the Supreme Court (SC), in the Punjab Assembly in July 2022.

The unofficial results so far have shown that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is comfortably leading in at least 16-17 seats in Punjab by-polls.

Comments