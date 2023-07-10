Pervaiz Elahi seeks ‘bail like PTI chief, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi has sought ‘similar bail’ granted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The former chief minister made these remarks during a hearing in Lahore High Court (LHC) over his plea against non-provision of facilities in the jail. LHC justice Amjad Rafique heard Elahi’s plea.

During the hearing, Jail Superintendent submitted a report in Lahore High Court and said every facility, including a room cooler, was available in the jail.

Meanwhile, Pervaiz Elahi told the court that he has been in jail for one and a half months and there was nothing else but problems.

“There are bugs everywhere, there is a washroom in the room and my feet are swollen already,” the PTI president said as he pleaded for ‘better treatment’.

The judge asked the former chief minister whether he has an air conditioner, Elahi replied, “Where is the AC?” as the fan presented in his cell was taken away from his room.

The judge asked for a way out, on which, which the former Punjab CM said that he should be given bail like Shah Mehmood Qureshi and PTI chief Imran Khan. The court room burst into laughter.

Earlier on June 4, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the jail authorities to facilities to incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President and former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi as per law.

The court while directing the jail superintendent to provide facilities to Parvez Elahi disposed of the pela.

The former chief minister is currently in jail on judicial remand in an illegal appointment case, apart from it, Parvez Elahi is facing corruption charges in the development fund.