Embezzlement in uplift projects: NAB decides to question Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has sought answers from former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi in a case of alleged misappropriation in development projects in Gujrat, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources within the accountability bureau told ARY News that Pervaiz Elahi had approved development projects worth billions in Gujarat division in 2022-23.

Sources claimed that the bureau revealed misappropriation in approval of development projects and awarding of contracts. The former Punjab CM committed irregularities in development projects worth more than Rs23 billion.

Sohail Awan, personal secretary of Moonis Elahi – son of Pervaiz Elahi, is also involved in the irregularities, sources added. “Sohail Awan received bribes and kickbacks for the former chief minister,” they claimed.

The bureau has directed Elahi to submit his answers to its Joint Investigation Team on July 6 through Jail Superintendent.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) obtained crucial evidence from the mobile phone of former Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s gunman, Muhammad Zaman.

The FIA officials stated that important audio has been retrieved from the mobile phone of Muhammad Zaman, who was arrested before Eid.

READ: Chaudhry Shujaat holds back-to-back meetings with Pervaiz Elahi today

As per the FIA, the audio revealed the conversation between Pervaiz Elahi and his gunman regarding financial transactions. Muhammad Zaman’s frequent presence at the residence of Sara Anwar has also been proven through technical means.

It is noteworthy that the FIA had arrested Pervaiz Elahi’s gunman just before Eid, while on the same day, the former CM Elahi was arrested again in another case after being released on bail in the anti-corruption case.

Pervaiz Elahi, currently in Camp Jail, has already met with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the head of the PML-Q, twice during the Eid holidays. He has been advised to leave the PTI and return to the party and the family, but Pervaiz Elahi has not given any response to this proposal.