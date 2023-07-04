FIA obtains ‘evidence’ against Pervaiz Elahi via mobile forensics of gunman

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) obtained crucial evidence from the mobile phone of former Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s gunman, Muhammad Zaman, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the FIA officials have stated that important audio has been retrieved from the mobile phone of Muhammad Zaman, who was arrested before Eid.

As per the FIA, the audio revealed the conversation between Pervaiz Elahi and his gunman regarding financial transactions. Muhammad Zaman’s frequent presence at the residence of Sara Anwar has also been proven through technical means.

It is noteworthy that the FIA had arrested Pervaiz Elahi’s gunman just before Eid, while on the same day, the former CM Elahi was arrested again in another case after being released on bail in the anti-corruption case.

Pervaiz Elahi, currently in Camp Jail, has already met with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the head of the PML-Q, twice during the Eid holidays. He has been advised to leave the PTI and return to the party and the family, but Pervaiz Elahi has not given any response to this proposal.