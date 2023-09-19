Pervaiz Elahi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate’s court in Lahore has sent PTI president Pervaiz Elahi to jail on a 14-day judicial remand, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court heard two cases against former chief minister Punjab and PTI president.

The court rejected the plea seeking physical remand of the PTI president and sent him to jail on a 14-day physical remand.

Pervaiz Elahi’s counsel urged the court to shift the PTI leader back to Adiala Jail. The court accepted the request and sent him to Adiala Jail.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) sought replies from Punjab police and Superintendent Jail regarding the re-arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervaiz Elahi.

During the hearing, the Chief Police Officer (CPO) of Rawalpindi sought an apology from the court stating that, “We want the apology from the court to be accepted.”

It is worth mentioning here that just one day ago, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a suspension of PTI President’s detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, mandating his immediate release.

But shortly after his release from the police custody, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi re-arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the judicial complex attack case.

The case was registered against PTI president at CTD police station on September 3 and he will be presented before the ATC today [Wednesday].