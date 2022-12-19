Pervaiz Elahi stands with PTI, says Imran Khan

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Monday assured his Punjab Assembly members that Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi is standing with his party despite the furore over the latter’s recent interview, ARY News reported.

The PTI chief said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has this habit of taking pressure, but he firmly stands with PTI and will dissolve the Punjab Assembly when PTI decides to do so.

Imran Khan maintained that PML-Q senior leader and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s son Mooni Elahi also assured him of full support so he is sure that Friday, December 23, will be the day of “Dama Dam Mast Qalandar” (political surprises).

Sources said that Imran Khan inquired the Punjab Assembly members about their preparations for future elections.

It is pertinent to note here that flanked by CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi, Imran Khan announced on Saturday, December 17 that his party has decided to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23 but on Sunday, Elahi, in an explosive interview, not only expressed his displeasure of Khan’s criticism of General Bajwa but also said that the “establishment wants the current assemblies to complete their tenure”.

He also termed former COAS General Bajwa, “Imran Khan’s biggest benefactor” and warned that he will be the first to respond if PTI resorts to vilification of General Bajwa in the future.

