‘Pervaiz Elahi still my candidate for Punjab chief ministership’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has reiterated that Pervaiz Elahi was still his candidate for Punjab chief ministership, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to journalists, Chaudhry Shujaat denied supporting those who criticised the country’s institutions, saying that PML-Q has had ties with the institutions for 30 to 40 years.

The PML-Q chief further said that institutions consider the integrity of the country as their responsibility, adding that they play a key role in the country’s stability.

CM Punjab election

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the chief minister (CM) of Punjab after votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) were rejected by the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker.

According to details, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari – who chaired the session – ruled that the votes of PML-Q lawmakers will not be counted in the election of Punjab chief minister in the light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Pervaiz Elahi – joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – received 186 votes, while Hamza Shahbaz got 179 votes. However. 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.

Hamza to remain ‘trustee’ Punjab CM

The Supreme Court has allowed Hamza Shehbaz to work as “trustee” Punjab chief minister until the hearing resumes on Monday in Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhter issued the verbal order during a hearing on PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi’s petition against Dost Mazari’s ruling in the CM election case.

