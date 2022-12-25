Pervaiz Elahi not bound to take vote of confidence: Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreel-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan said CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is not bound to take the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News today, Ali Muhammad Khan said the CM Punjab is not bound to vote of confidence. He added it is solely his choice if he wants to seek the vote of confidence, as the court nullifies the Punjab governor’s notification.

He added that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan offered the incumbent government to hold dialogues over the early elections. Khan said that the PTI is unwilling to dissolve assemblies, but the current rulers did not agree on holding talks for the fresh elections.

On the question regarding the country’s economic situation, he said that Pakistan’s economic condition has worsened and rising inflation badly affected the common people.

Khan said that the incumbent government failed to cope with the economic challenges. As the situation is out of hands now, in these economic circumstances only the government with five-year tenure can announce the new budget, he added.

Earlier in the day, the PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that the vote of confidence will be held before January 11 while general elections are likely to be held in April.

While talking to senior journalists, Imran Khan said that he is not in contact with the establishment. He predicted that general elections are going to be held in April.

“When two assemblies are dissolved then they are bound to hold general elections. We still don’t care if elections are postponed even after the dissolution of the assemblies.”

