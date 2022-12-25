Imran Khan says ‘vote of confidence before Jan 11, polls in April’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said Sunday that the vote of confidence will be held before January 11 while general elections are likely to be held in April, ARY News reported.

While talking to senior journalists, Imran Khan said that he is not in contact with the establishment. He predicted that general elections are going to be held in April.

“When two assemblies are dissolved then they are bound to hold general elections. We still don’t care if elections are postponed even after the dissolution of the assemblies.”

Khan said that they did not dissolve the assemblies immediately but after consulting the allies. He expressed hopes that they will manage to take the vote of confidence before January 11.

The PTI chief expressed full confidence in Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi. He said that he is sure that Pervaiz Elahi will dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

‘Rule of law’ tweet

Imran Khan said in a Twitter message on birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, “One of the main reasons we have been unable to realise our Quaid Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan is absence of Justice through Rule of Law which ensures equality before the law for all citizens. This leads to haqeeqi azadi, true freedom, & protection of citizens rights.”

“This in turn protects them from elite capture of the State & govt. Unfortunately in Pakistan bec Rule of Law was never allowed to be established, elite capture of the country has allowed powerful institutions & mafias to remain above the law as if it was their right,” he added.

PTI MNAs’ meeting

Imran Khan summoned a meeting of his party MNAs on December 28 to chalk out a strategy regarding resignations from National Assembly.

The meeting will be held at Punjab House in Islamabad.

Sources told that the former premier Imran Khan would also address the MNAs via a video link from Zaman Park Lahore.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that the party chairman had summoned the session.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf once again summoned PTI MNAs — who had quit en masse in the aftermath of their government’s ouster last month, to confirm if their resignations were “voluntary character and genuineness”.

The NA Secretariat wrote a letter to Shah Mehmood Qureshi in response to his letter regarding the acceptance of MNAs’ resignations.

The NA speaker invited PTI MNAs for verification of their resignation in pursuance of Paragraph (b) of Sub-Rule (2)of Rule 43 of Rules of Procedure & Conduct of Business in NA, 2007.

