PDM parties want me disqualified, in prison: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties wanted him to be disqualified and in prison, reiterating that they were afraid of elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking to a private news channel, the former premier claimed that the PDM parties were ‘running away’ from the elections as they were afraid to face the people.

“They [PDM parties] wanted me disqualified and in prison,” Imran Khan said, adding that they wanted to break Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and were against holding elections even next year.

He also accused Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman of buying lawmakers, saying that the whole nation had witnessed horse-trading during no-confidence motion against him.

Lambasting the federal government over ‘economic crisis’, Imran Khan said that the country’s economy was sinking rapidly, reiterating that political stability was indispensable for economic stability.

In response to a question, the former prime minister claimed that ‘fake audios and videos’ were being circulated on social media to force his party to accept the ‘gang of thieves’. “A small section was destroying the country and getting NRO repeatedly”, he added.

“After the regime change operation, I did not choose the path of chaos and demanded early elections,” he said, adding that today almost 70 percent of Pakistanis were demanding immediate elections.

The PTI Chairman also called upon the Judiciary and Establishment to establish ‘rule of law’ in the country, saying that the country cannot survive without ‘justice’.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan claimed that former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa thought PTI’s popularity will die down but it didn’t, ARY News reported.

Talking to senior journalists in Lahore, the PTI chief said that Bajwa had made a deal with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He also alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan was controlled by the Establishment.

The PTI chief predicted that the next general elections would be held in March or April 2023. He said that PTI lawmakers will go to national assembly to verify their resignations on Monday.

