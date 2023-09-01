Pervaiz Elahi’s detention order issued under MPO

ISLAMABAD: The local administration has issued detention order against former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi under the Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), ARY News reported on Friday.

The order issued by the Islamabad administration stated that law and order situation could be worsened due to Pervaiz Elahi who is a key office-bearer of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

It read that there are a large number of PTI workers and supporters in the federal cabinet that could disturb the law and order situation.

It further stated that SSP Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau (IB) had requested the administration to issue detention order against Pervaiz Elahi for 30 days.

The local administration said that Pervaiz has the right to challenge the MPO order in the court. The detention order was issued by the deputy commissioner (DC) Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, Pervaiz was re-arrested from Zahoor Elahi Road, Lahore, hours after the Lahore High Court (LHC) released him in the Asset Beyond Means case.

The capital police arrested the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order from Zahoor Elahi Road, Lahore, and will be transferred to Islamabad by helicopter.

Earlier in the day, Former CM of Punjab, Pervaiz Elahi was produced before the Lahore High Court (LHC) where Justice Amjad Rafiq presided over the hearing and ordered to release of former Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the Assets Beyond Means case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Elahi over failing to provide information to the accountability bureau in assets beyond the means case against him, his son Monis Elahi and other family members.

NAB sources have revealed that an inquiry has also been initiated against Moonis Elahi into the excessive assets case.

A team from NAB Lahore chapter took former CM Pervaiz Elahi from Adiala Jail to appear before the session court in Rawalpindi for transit remand.