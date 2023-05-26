Pervaiz Elahi’s non-bailable arrest warrant issued

LAHORE: An anti-corruption court issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi on Friday, ARY News reported.

The non-bailable arrest warrant of Pervaiz Elahi has been issued by an anti-corruption court and directed concerned authorities to produce the PTI president by June 2.

Two arrest warrants have been issued against Pervaiz Elahi so far. The first warrant was issued on May 25 after the cancellation of Pervaiz Elahi’s bail and the second warrant was issued today.

An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team reached the politician’s residence after receiving the arrest warrant. Earlier, Pervaiz’s bail was cancelled in Gujranwala case.