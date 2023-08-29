Pervaiz Elahi’s physical remand extended in Gujrat corruption case

LAHORE: Accountability Court has extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till September 2, ARY News reported.

As per details, the former chief minister Punjab was presented before the accountability court judge Sajid Ali Awan after completion of physical remand.

Pervaiz Elahi told the court that he is 77 years old and a heart patient but not allowed to meet family and carry out therapy.

Meanwhile, the NAB prosecutor urged the court to grant a 14-day physical remand to carry out an investigation of his alleged corruption in 200 development projects in Mandi Bahauddin and Gujrat.

Furthermore, the court extended the physical remand of PTI’s Pervaiz Elahi and ordered to appear him before court on September 2.

READ: FIA arrest Pervaiz Elahi in money laundering case

Earlier, an accountability court granted physical remand of former chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Gujrat graft case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sought physical remand of Pervaiz Elahi in the corruption case being heard by Judge Shehzad Kyani.

Prosecutor Waris Janjua said that 72 billion rupees development projects were approved for two constituencies of Gujrat district. Elahi approved the projects as chief minister of the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FIA lodged a money laundering case against Pervaiz Elahi on charges of suspicious transactions.

The former CM was immediately taken into custody by FIA after he secured bail in a corruption case on June 26.