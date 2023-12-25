Pervaiz Khattak claims was offered ‘bat’ symbol but he declined

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) head Pervaiz Khattak claimed that he was offered ‘bat’ as an election symbol but he declined that offer, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Peshawar, the former chief minister KP said that PTI founder Imran Khan thinks of the people of KP as fools however he was in power but didn’t meet the finances of the province.

He lambasted former PM Khan, saying he propagated development but his real agenda was to spread anarchy.

Khattak maintained that he wants development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and no confrontation with state institutions.

ECP verdict

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost their electoral symbol ‘bat’ as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the reserved verdict on the party’s intra-party elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier reserved its verdict on pleas challenging the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) intra-party elections after hearing arguments from all the parties.

Announcing the reserved verdict, a five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), headed by Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, declared the PTI’s intra-party elections null and void.

Following the ECP verdict, the newly elected PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan who replaced Imran Khan earlier, will no longer remain as party’s head.