Pervaiz Khattak rules out seat adjustment with any party

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) head Pervaiz Khattak ruled out possibility of seat adjustment with any political party in general elections 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI-P chief said his lawyer informed him they had applied for the election symbol ‘bat’ however he directed him to take back the application as such steps would create problems for the party.

Pervaiz Khattak claimed that several people will join the party before January 13 however PTI-P will go solo in the general election 2024.

Moreover, the former chief minister said that he served the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa well that he will compete against PTI in the upcoming polls based on performance.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) head Pervaiz Khattak claimed that he was offered ‘bat’ as an election symbol but he declined that offer.

Talking to media in Peshawar, the former chief minister KP said that PTI founder Imran Khan thinks of the people of KP as fools however he was in power but didn’t meet the finances of the province.

He lambasted former PM Khan, saying he propagated development but his real agenda was to spread anarchy.

Khattak maintained that he wants development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and no confrontation with state institutions.