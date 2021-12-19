KP LG polls: Pervez Khattak mistakenly stamps ballot paper twice

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak mistakenly stamped ballot paper twice while casting his vote in Nowshera for local bodies elections 2021.

According to details, the defence minister reached Nowshera’s Manki Sharif, his home town to cast his vote but divided between his son and nephew and ended up stamping the ballot paper.

As a result, the PTI leader Pervez Khattak mistakenly voted for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate, who is the latter’s nephew.

His son Ishaq Khattak and his brother’s son Ahad Khattak contesting for Tehsil mayorship of Nowshera. Ishaq represented Khatta’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Ahad was the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate.

The video, available with ARY News, shows Khattak holding out ballot paper stamped twice.

KP local government polls

The polling for local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded at 5:00 pm and counting of votes is underway.

The polling, which kicked off at 8:00 AM, continued till 5:00 PM.

The districts where local government elections are being held included Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur.

