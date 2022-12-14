“Only Imran Khan knew the date of assemblies’ dissolution”

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Pervez Khattak has said that only Imran Khan knew the exact date of the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While talking to journalists outside Zaman Park’s residence in Lahore, Pervez Khattak said that the date of the assemblies’ dissolution is not yet decided. He added that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) is an important ally which is committed to the PTI.

Khattak said, “Imran Khan will announce the date for the dissolution of assemblies on Saturday. Only Imran Khan knows about the exact date of the assemblies’ dissolution.”

“I don’t know anything about the dialogues with the government. Only the president would tell you about the dialogues. Dialogues with the government will be held on a condition to discuss the date of the elections.”

The PTI leader said fresh elections are the only solution to pull out the country from the crisis.

To a question, Pervez Khattak said that he has not contacted Chaudhry Nisar, however, he suggested Nisar should rejoin politics.

Imran Khan unveils future strategy

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced to unveil date for the dissolution of the assemblies on December 17 in a key gathering on Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

Imran Khan has taken a firm stand on the dissolution of provincial assemblies being ruled by his political party in December.

Imran Khan has ended the confusion regarding the PTI’s stance on the dissolution of the assemblies. The PTI chief held an important session with the party’s senior leaders. Sources added that the PTI senior leaders suggested dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on the same date.

Imran Khan said that he has received opinions from all party leaders. He added that he will not announce his decision as the time of consultation has concluded. Imran Khan announced that the assemblies will be dissolved in December.

After chairing the session, Imran Khan made the announcement to unveil the date for dissolving the provincial assemblies in Punjab and KP on December 17. He said that PTI will organise a gathering at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on December 17 in which he will make the announcement.

Elaborating on the future strategy, Khan said that around 125 PTI lawmakers will appear in the National Assembly (NA) to announce their resignations.

He said that the move will pave way for the organisation of elections on 70 per cent of the seats.

