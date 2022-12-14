President Dr Arif Alvi reaches Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi has reached Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

After holding a meeting with the federal ministers, President Dr Arif Alvi reached Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The president will hold a meeting with Imran Khan over the current political situation.

Meeting with federal ministers

Prior to his meeting with the PTI chief, federal ministers Ayaz Sadiq and Azam Nazeer Tarar asked President Alvi to play the role to end the political turmoil.

READ: DISSOLUTION OF ASSEMBLIES: IMRAN KHAN ANNOUNCES TO UNVEIL DATE ON DEC 17

Sources told ARY News that the federal ministers proposed Dr Alvi find solutions to the issues within the prevailing governance system instead of dissolving the assemblies announced by Imran Khan.

The president asked all political parties to exhibit political maturity, said sources, adding that the federal ministers apprised Dr Arif Alvi about the government’s stance.

Imran Khan unveils future strategy

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced to unveil date for the dissolution of the assemblies on December 17 in a key gathering on Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

Khan has taken a firm stand on the dissolution of provincial assemblies being ruled by his political party in December.

READ: EARLY ELECTIONS: ISHAQ DAR CONVEYS GOVT’S REPLY TO PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI

Imran Khan has ended the confusion regarding the PTI’s stance on the dissolution of the assemblies. The PTI chief held an important session with the party’s senior leaders. Sources added that the PTI senior leaders suggested dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on the same date.

Khan said that he has received opinions from all party leaders. He added that he will not announce his decision as the time of consultation has concluded. Imran Khan announced that the assemblies will be dissolved in December.

After chairing the session, Imran Khan made the announcement to unveil the date for dissolving the provincial assemblies in Punjab and KP on December 17. He said that PTI will organise a gathering at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on December 17 in which he will make the announcement.

Elaborating on the future strategy, Khan said that around 125 PTI lawmakers will appear in the National Assembly (NA) to announce their resignations.

He said that the move will pave way for the organisation of elections on 70 per cent of the seats.

Comments