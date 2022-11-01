Pervez Khattak wants to retire from politics

Former defence minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Pervez Khattak said that he wants to retire from politics, ARY News reported.

While speaking to ARY News, Pervez Khattak denied reports of any backdoor talks with the government.

He said that currently there are no talks between PTI and the PDM government because of their non-serious approach.

In his response to the reporter’s question, Parvez Khattak said that he neither thought of becoming a prime minister nor will participate in that race. The PTI leader further added that he is tired now and wants to retire from politics.

Earlier, former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Pervez Khattak on Saturday said the call for fresh elections is the only solution to steer Pakistan out of the crisis, ARY News reported.

He was addressing a mammoth power show of PTI at Islamabad’s Parade Ground against increasing inflation during the tenure of ‘imported government’. Khattak said the masses are protesting in large numbers against the increasing inflation and the Shehbaz Sharif-led government.

The PTI leader said the former prime minister Imran Khan controlled inflation and denied accepting each and every demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said the record-high inflation has broken the bone of masse.

Pervez Khattak appealed to the masses to vote for PTI in the next general election and give a two-thirds majority to Imran Khan so that legislation can be done without anyone’s help.

