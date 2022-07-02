Pervez Khattak says elections only way to steer Pakistan out of crisis

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Pervez Khattak on Saturday said the call for fresh elections is the only solution to steer Pakistan out of the crisis, ARY News reported.

He was addressing a mammoth power show of PTI at Islamabad’s Parade Ground against increasing inflation during the tenure of ‘imported government’. Khattak said the masses are protesting in large numbers against the increasing inflation and the Shehbaz Sharif-led government.

The PTI leader said the former prime minister Imran Khan controlled inflation and denied accepting each and every demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said the record-high inflation has broken the bone of masse.

Pervez Khattak appealed to the masses to vote for PTI in the next general election and give two-thirds majority to Imran Khan so that legislation can be done without anyone’s help.

Read more: Parade Ground jalsa: ‘Armed man’ arrested from rally’s venue

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is holding a “historic” public gathering at Islamabad’s Parade Ground.

The rally would be addressed by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other senior leaders of the party. The PTI chairman will himself lead a rally from Rawalpindi to the Parade Ground venue.

Meanwhile, strict security measures have been put in place for today’s public meeting.

Comments