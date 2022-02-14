Pervez Musharraf: IHC directs NAB to wrap up inquiry in a month

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete its assets inquiry against former president Pervez Musharraf within a month, ARY News reported.

The orders were passed by the IHC bench comprising CJ Athar Minallah and Justice Aijaz Ishaq during a hearing of contempt case against Chairman NAB Justice retired Javed Iqbal for not taking action against the former president.

NAB prosecutor in his written reply informed the court that it has unearthed 29 properties of Pervez Musharaf including in UAE and London.

He further said that NAB is waiting for the answer of its MLA from abroad after which a decision regarding action will be taken.

Read more: Pervez Musharraf assets: IHC issues contempt notice to NAB chief

Justice Minallah in his remarks said NAB should try to shun the impression that it is taking action against elected representatives only.

The case of Pervez Musharraf is a ‘test case’ for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the IHC said in his remarks and added that the graft-buster body should restore its trust among the people with its actions.

Later, IHC adjourned the hearing of the case and ordered NAB to complete its assets inquiry against the former president of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf within 30 days.

