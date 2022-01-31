Pervez Musharraf assets: IHC issues contempt notice to NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief on a petition seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against him over his failure to investigate former military ruler General (retired) Pervez Musharraf’s assets.

An IHC two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan took up the petition filed by Advocate Inamul Rahim who named NAB chief Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal as respondent.

Also Read: SC dismisses Musharraf’s appeal against disqualification

The petitioner stated before the court that this court had declared that the anti-corruption watchdog could investigate assets of the former president, who remained a public office holder.

“Was that verdict of ours challenged before any forum?” the chief justice asked the counsel who answered in the negative.

He said he provided evidence to the NAB yet it was not acting against Gen Musharraf.

As per the former military ruler’s asset details submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the petitioner said Musharraf’s one account has the balance of about $2 million.

Also Read: LHC dismisses petitions against Musharraf, Zardari and Gillani

After initial hearing, the court issued a notice to the NAB chief with a direction to submit his reply to the petition by the next hearing on Feb 15.

Comments