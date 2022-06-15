Pervez Musharraf to return to Pakistan, if doctors permit

Karachi: All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) has decided to bring back bedridden former President and Chief of Army Staff Pervez Musharraf to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

APML leader Afzal Siddiqui has said that the party has decided to bring Musharraf back to Pakistan due to his deteriorating health. The federal government has been informed about the decision, he added.

Afzal added that they are hopeful that the former CMLA will recover quickly if he is brought to his farmhouse in Chak Shehzad. Currently, his health is deteriorating rapidly and he needs prayers, the APML leader said.

Meanwhile, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that the Army thinks that it would be best if the ex-COAS is brought back to Pakistan. He is seriously ill, we have got in touch with his family to bring him to Pakistan, he added.

However, the DG ISPR added that the decision to move Musharraf to Pakistan will be made by his doctors. We would be happy he is brought back to Pakistan, he added.

Moreover, the government has also a green signal if the ex-CMLA is brought back to Pakistan. In a statement on June 15, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had said that the government should cooperate with Musharraf’s family if they want to bring him back to Pakistan. I don’t want anyone else to go through what I experienced, the PML-N leader added.

He added that he is hopeful for the former President’s recovery and that the government would cooperate if he wants to come back.

