PESCO seeks details of pending job quota claims

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has decided to review pending job quota cases relating to employees who died while in service, including those who lost their lives due to electrocution.

The PESCo has issued a formal notification directing all field offices to submit complete details of pending cases without delay.

According to the notification, only cases that arose before the Supreme Court’s decision of 18 October 2024 will be considered. The review will be carried out in light of the clarification provided by the Federal Constitutional Court.

PESCO has instructed all field offices to submit complete documentation and the required data to the Head Office through a special messenger by 30 July.

The notification states that no new claims or cases submitted after the stipulated deadline will be entertained.

Following scrutiny of the pending cases, the process for conducting interviews under the job quota policy will begin.

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has also directed all field offices to forward reports on pending cases to the Head Office immediately.

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Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif approved abolishing the son quota for recruiting a family member of an employee who passed away while in service, ARY News reported citing sources.

PM Shehbaz approved changes to the job policy under the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package, the sources said, and added that the policy previously allowed a family member of a deceased government employee to be offered a government job.

The Prime Minister has now approved changes to this policy, effectively barring the children of deceased government employees from receiving government jobs.

This policy change is reportedly in line with a Supreme Court decision, following which the Establishment Division has issued directives to all ministries and divisions to implement the changes.

The sources confirmed that all other benefits and facilities available to civil servants under the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package will remain unchanged.

The decision will not apply to the children of martyrs from law enforcement agencies or those who have sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism. Additionally, the decision will not affect the recruitment of heirs of civil servants who were hired before the change in policy.