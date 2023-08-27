PESCO staff advised to remove green number plates from vehicles

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has directed its staff to remove green number plates from the vehicles to avert the possible reaction of the masses amid exorbitant power bills.

Inflation-weary Pakistanis are hitting the streets in huge numbers to protest against inflated electricity bills in almost every part of the country.

As people are fuming over the huge increase in rates of power tariff, Peshawar Electric Supply Company PESCO cautioned its workers to stay cautious over the mass protests.

A notification issued by Assistant Manager Transport PESCO directed all officers to avoid usage of government vehicles, especially with green number plates till the normalization of Law and Order situation to avoid any untoward incident and damage to Government and PESCO assets.

It may be noted that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has called for an emergency meeting at the Prime Minister’s House today (Sunday) to discuss the issue of rising electricity bills.