Peshawar: ASI gunned down in Badaber

PESHAWAR: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was allegedly gunned down in Badaber area of Peshawar on Monday, ARY News reported, citing police officials.

Police said that the killed ASI, identified as Maroof Shah, was returning home after prayers when unidentified motocycle-borne shooters opened fire on him.

The slain ASI was stationed at FRP Headquarters, they added.

Days earlier, another ASI of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was killed when his vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Mamund area of Bajaur district.

Read more: Two traffic police officers shot dead in KP

According to police, an improvised explosive device targeted police officials in Lwee Mamund, Bajaur injuring police sub-inspector and constable on April 6.

Later, the assistant sub-inspector, who was critically injured, succumbed to injuries at the hospital, they said.

In another firing incident in Lucky Marwat, at least two traffic police officers were killed last month.

According to the police authorities, the victims, identified as Hafeezullah and Zarm Khan, were on duty when the incident occurred.