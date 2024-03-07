Two traffic police officers shot dead in KP

A firing incident was reported from Lucky Marwat, resulting in the tragic loss of two traffic police officers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the police authorities, the victims, identified as Hafeezullah and Zarm Khan, were on duty when the incident occurred.

Zarm Khan, critically injured in the firing, was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, meanwhile, the other police officer was dead on the spot.

However, the reason behind the killing is yet to be known.

Earlier this year, a police officer was shot dead near Makran Road, Quetta.

According to the police officials, a police officer was en route when unidentified individuals opened fire. The officer was killed on the spot while the assailants quickly fled from the scene.

Yesterday, a firing incident was reported in which an officer appointed on the security of polio workers was injured in Quetta.

According to the initial reports, the firing incident took place near Eastern Bypass School in which an on-duty officer got injured.

Meanwhile, the injured individual was shifted to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.