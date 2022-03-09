Peshawar attack: Details of three terrorists emerge

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have identified three terrorists who masterminded the Peshawar suicide attack that resulted in the deaths of 62 people, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details shared by CTD, a terrorist named Abdul Wahid aka Ghazi Usman was involved in the terror act.

“Abdul Wahid has been involved in multiple terror acts including direct involvement in Peshawar blast, murders of ASI Imtiaz Alam and Satnam Singh,” it said.

Another terrorist part of the network has been identified as Muzaffar Shah aka Khalid, who was previously involved in multiple target killing incidents.

“The third terrorist has also been identified as was killed in an operation Silence last night,” the CTD said and added that all three of them are involved in the Peshawar attack.

Two days back, law enforcement authorities (LEAs) identified the suicide attacker and one of the handlers involved in the suicide attack at a Peshawar mosque.

According to sources privy to the development, the suicide bomber has been identified with his alias of Abdullah as he frequently used to change his name.

They further shared that data and the picture of one of the handlers have also been found and he is being identified as Hasan Shah, a resident of Jamrud area of Khyber district.

“Around four teams of CTD are currently in tribal districts to arrest the handler,” they said.

