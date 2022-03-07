Peshawar attack: LEAs identify suicide bomber, handler

PESHAWAR: Law enforcement authorities (LEAs) have identified the suicide attacker and one of the handlers involved in the suicide attack at a Peshawar mosque, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the suicide bomber has been identified with his alias of Abdullah as he frequently used to change his name.

They further shared that data and the picture of one of the handlers have also been found and he is being identified as Hasan Shah, a resident of Jamrud area of Khyber district.

“Around four teams of CTD are currently in tribal districts to arrest the handler,” they said.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Saturday that three suspects behind yesterday’s deadly blast inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Koocha Risaldar have been identified.

In a video statement, the minister lauded efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and intelligence agencies in making headway in the investigation into the despicable incident.

The police will trace and arrest the suspects in a day or two, he added.

The spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar has confirmed that the death toll in the mosque blast rose to 62. He told the media that 194 injured persons were been brought to LRH Peshawar.

According to police, the blast occurred inside Jamia Mosque located at Kocha – e – Rasladar Chowk in historic Qisa Khwani Bazar during Friday prayers.

