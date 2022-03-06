Another CCTV footage of Peshawar blast emerges

PESHAWAR: Another CCTV footage of a blast at a Peshawar mosque has emerged showing the terrorist and handlers talking to each other before the explosion that resulted in the loss of 62 innocent lives, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the CCTV footage, the two facilitators stopped the attacker from going to the mosque and the three of them returned to Kohati Chowk to have some discussion.

Later, the terrorist could be seen returning to the mosque and restoring to firing and later exploding his suicide vest.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Saturday that three suspects behind yesterday’s deadly blast inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Koocha Risaldar have been identified.

In a video statement, the minister lauded efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and intelligence agencies in making headway in the investigation into the despicable incident.

The police will trace and arrest the suspects in a day or two, he added.

The spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar has confirmed that the death toll in the mosque blast rose to 62. He told the media that 194 injured persons were been brought to LRH Peshawar.

According to police, the blast occurred inside Jamia Mosque located at Kocha – e – Rasladar Chowk in historic Qisa Khwani Bazar during Friday prayers.

As per police, two attackers entered the mosque after opening fire at the two policemen who were guarding the mosque. As a result, one of the cops was martyred on the spot, while the other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

