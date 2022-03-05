Peshawar Blast: Five more victims succumbed to injuries

PESHAWAR: Hospital officials have announced five more deaths in yesterday’s bomb attack at a Peshawar mosque located in Qissa Khwani Bazaar, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Five more injured of Peshawar mosque attack succumbed to their injuries,” a spokesperson of Lady Reading Hospital announced today.

“The death toll in Peshawar blast has reached to 62,” spokesperson said. “Yesterday 57 dead bodies were brought to the Lady Reading Hospital.”

“Presently 37 injured of the blast have been admitted at the hospital,” spokesperson added.

The spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar on Friday confirmed that the death toll in the mosque blast rose to 56. He told the media that 194 injured persons were been brought to LRH Peshawar.

According to police, the blast occurred inside Jamia Mosque located at Kocha – e – Rasladar Chowk in historic Qisa Khwani Bazar during Friday prayers.

As per police, two attackers entered the mosque after opening fire at the two policemen who were guarding the mosque. As a result, one of the cops was martyred on the spot, while the other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

