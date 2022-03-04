Peshawar Blast: Eye witness narrates the horror

“The suicide bomber blasted right in front of the pulpit (Mimber) of the mosque,” an eyewitness of the Peshawar blast told ARY News exclusively.

Talking to ARY news exclusively, the eyewitness of the incident said that the mosque was filled with worshippers during the Friday sermon when at first they heard some gunfires, and the blast followed the gunfires.

The witness said that the attacker first fired upon the security guards of the mosque before blasting himself in front of the pulpit (Mimber).

At least 30 people were martyred and more than 50 others sustained injuries as a blast targetted a mosque located in Peshawar’s Qisa Khwani Bazar on Friday.

According to the Police, the blast occurred inside Jamia Mosque located at Kocha – e – Rasladar Chowk in Qisa Khwani Bazar during Friday prayers, leaving at least 30 people dead, and more than 50 injured, the spokesperson of Lady Reading Hospital confirmed.

The spokesperson of the hospital said that they have called for additional medical staff in order to save the injured, but several people are in critical condition.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Haroon Rasheed said that a lone suicide bomber was responsible for today’s deadly attack at a mosque in Peshawar’s Qisa Khwani Bazar.

