Peshawar blast: Explosives were shifted in vehicle, claim police

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police on Tuesday claimed that explosives used in Peshawar mosque bomb blast were shifted to police line via a vehicle, ARY News reported.

As per details, the investigation team inspecting the footage of police line gate and the Khyber Road.

The police official said that two suspects riding a bike were clearly visible in the footage.

They official revealed that the explosives were allegedly shifted to the police line via another vehicle.

Approximately, 140 people entered the police line through out the day, the investigation team is carrying out profiling of the people who are in the Police barracks.

Earlier, the death toll in the Peshawar mosque blast climbed to 92 after 22 more bodies were retrieved from the wreckage by the rescue teams.

Security officials said the explosion took place around 1:40pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in. The rescue operation is still underway at the mosque site to retrieve the victims.

