Peshawar blast: IG KP suspects Jamaatul Ahrar behind attack

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Ansari on Tuesday suspected Jamaatul Ahrar, a faction of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), behind the deadly Peshawar mosque blast, ARY News reported.

The death toll from the suicide bombing that rocked the crowded mosque at the Police Lines compound in Peshawar rose to 95, with 221 people wounded.

A suicide bomber blew himself up in the mosque on Monday at around 1pm during the Zohr prayers, causing the roof to come crashing down upon those who were offering the prayers at that time.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar after visiting the mosque that came under attack in the Police Lines, IGP said 10 to 12 kg of explosives were used in the attack.

We are reviewing CCTV footage of the last 30 days to identify the facilitators of the suicide attacker, Ansari said and vowed to bring the people behind the Peshawar mosque blast before the court of law.

The KP IG said rescue operation has been completed at the mosque site. He also suspected the involvement of Jamaatul Ahrar behind the attack.

The provincial police chief said that a joint investigation team (JIT) has been notified and the probe will clear everything soon.

