Peshawar blast: PM calls for unity against ‘anti-Pakistan elements’

ISLAMABAD: Following a deadly suicide blast at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif urged upon all the political parties to show unity against anti-Pakistan elements, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote: “Through their despicable actions, terrorists wanted to spread fear and paranoia among the masses and reverse the hard-earned gains against terrorism and militancy.”

Through their despicable actions, terrorists want to spread fear & paranoia among the masses & reverse our hard-earned gains against terrorism & militancy. My message to all political forces is one of unity against anti-Pakistan elements. We can fight our political fights later. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 31, 2023

“My message to all political forces is one of unity against anti-Pakistan elements. We can fight our political fights later,” PM Shehbaz added.

The prime minister’s statement came a day after a powerful blast triggered by a suicide attack rocked a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines during the afternoon prayers.

According to the latest figures, at least 100 people have been confirmed to have lost their lives in the attack, while almost 169 people were wounded.

Security officials said the explosion took place around 1:40pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in. The rescue operation is still underway at the mosque site to retrieve the victims.

The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the blast at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines.

Videos and pictures shared by social media users show horrific scenes as the injured drenched in blood were shifted to local medical centres for first aid after the Peshawar mosque blast.

A part of the mosque has collapsed. While talking to ARY News, an eyewitness said he was going to the mosque when the blast occurred and panic prevailed.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz – during his visit to Peshawar – said that the cowardly terror attacks could not weaken resolve of the nation against terrorism, vowing to root out this ‘scourge’ from the country.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir received the prime minister upon his arrival. The premier was accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

During the meeting, the Corps Commander Peshawar briefed the prime minister about the motives behind the terror attacks.

Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muazzam Jah Ansari gave the initial investigative report about the suicide attack on the mosque. PM Shehbaz was also shown CCTV footage of the suicide attack on the Police Lines mosque.

Meanwhile, the prime minister visited the Lady Reading Hospital to inquire after the persons injured in the blast.

The prime minister took rounds of different wards and met the injured. He directed the hospital administration to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

