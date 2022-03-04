Peshawar blast: PM says security agencies going after terrorists with full force

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended deepest condolences to the victims’ families & prayers for the recovery of the injured in the Peshawar mosque blast, ARY News reported on Friday.

He said in a Twitter message that he asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister to personally visit the families and look after their needs.

The premier said that he is personally monitoring operations and coordinating with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and security agencies in the wake of the cowardly terrorist attack on Peshawar imam bargah.

PM Imran Khan said, ” We now have all info regarding origins of where the terrorists came from & are going after them with full force.”

Peshawar mosque blast

The death toll in the bomb explosion in a Peshawar mosque located in Qissa Khwani Bazaar has reached 56 after more persons succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital – Peshawar confirmed that the death toll in the mosque blast rose to 56. 194 injured persons have been brought to LRH Peshawar and some wounded persons are critical.

The blast occurred inside Jamia Mosque located at Kocha – e – Rasladar Chowk in Qisa Khwani Bazar during Friday prayers.

Two attackers entered the mosque after opening fire at the two policemen who were guarding the mosque. As a result, one of the cops was martyred on the spot, while the other has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

