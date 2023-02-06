Peshawar blast: Police ban bulletproof jacket in line’s mosque

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police has banned wearing jacket inside police lines mosque in the aftermath of Peshawar suicide blast, ARY News reported.

As per details, the KP police also banned entering the line’s mosque territory wearing helmet.

The details were revealed by KP police that TNA explosives were used in Peshawar Mosque blast.

The suicide attacker exploded his jacket in the old part of the mosque where no pillar was built. The roof was is standing with the help of just bricks.

The details further revealed that collapsing of the roof and wall caused many deaths. Efforts are being made to find the details of suicide attacker and his network.

Earlier, the death toll in the Peshawar mosque blast climbed to 100 after more bodies were retrieved from the wreckage by the rescue teams.

Security officials said the explosion took place around 1:40pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in. The rescue operation is still underway at the mosque site to retrieve the victims.

Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) spokesperson Muhammad Asim has confirmed the number of casualties, saying that almost 100 people were martyred and 169 people sustained injuries in the ‘suicide blast’.

