Peshawar blast: World extends condolences with victims

The world community has strongly condemned the suicide bomb blast at a mosque in Peshawar in which ninety-two people were martyred and scores were wounded.

In their separate messages, the international community has affirmed its support for Pakistan against terrorism.

The United States while condemning the Peshawar mosque blast extended condolences to the heirs of the victims.

Saudi Arabia, while strongly condemning the terrorist attack, also reiterated its resolve to stand with Pakistan against all kinds of violence, extremism and terrorism.

China, Qatar, Afghanistan, Iran, the United Kingdom, Canada and other countries of the world have also censured the terror attack.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and wishing a prompt recovery to the injured, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated the world body’s solidarity with Pakistan in its efforts to address terrorism and violent extremism.

President of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi in his message of condemnation said targeting people as they pray is a truly horrid and cowardly attack.

The OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha expressed his condemnation of this heinous act and reassured the organization’s support for Pakistan in tackling terrorism.

The Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General affirmed to stand with Pakistan in confronting terrorism and extremists.

