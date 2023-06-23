32.9 C
Peshawar boxer shot dead outside his house

Unknown gunmen shot dead a boxer named Jahanzaib in Peshawar outside his home on Friday, ARY News reported. 

According to police, the local boxer was targeted outside his house in Phando area of Peshawar. Two gunmen opened fire at Jahanzaib outside his house, resulting in his death.

The police further said the deceased ‘opened’ fire at the house of the attackers in the recent past. The investigation has been launched into the incident after registration of the case, the police added.

Separately, robbers looted a family outside their home in Uzair Abad block 8 Karachi.

As per details, the family members were standing on the doorsteps when the robbers looted them.

The CCTV footage shows a man and woman were outside their home when two armed men riding a bike came near them and took mobile phones, cash and other valuable items.

