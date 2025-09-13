Several trapped as building collapses in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A sudden and unexpected incident of building collapse occurred in Peshawar’s Saddar Bazaar Area on Saturday, leaving several trapped, ARY News reported.



According to the reports, in the Saddar Bazaar incident, a portion of a commercial building in Peshawar collapsed unexpectedly, trapping many individuals underneath the debris.

In statements by the officials cited by ARY News, five people were initially reported to be trapped under the debris. Out of those five, three victims have been successfully rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue teams are tirelessly conducting search operations to find and rescue the remaining individuals, with estimates indicating that three to four people may still be trapped. Emergency services remain on high alert as efforts are being executed at night.

The Saddar Bazaar incident follows a similar event last month in the Meetha Der Sarafa Bazaar, where the upper section of a building collapsed.

A man and woman walking by narrowly escaped death when part of a building suddenly collapsed.

Security footage captured the bone-chilling moment they dodged falling debris just in time. Their lucky escape has sparked fresh concerns about the safety of ageing buildings in the city’s older commercial areas.

While officials haven’t yet explained what caused the collapse, experts have repeatedly raised alarms about deteriorating infrastructure and unchecked construction practices that continue to put lives at risk.

Earlier, A three-storey garments factory building, which had been engulfed in flames, collapsed in Karachi on Tuesday.

As per details, the incident occurred in New Karachi’s Industrial Area, Sector 8-A. Officials fear that firefighters and rescue personnel may have been trapped under the debris.

Eyewitnesses reported a loud explosion when the structure caved in, causing panic in the area. At least three people were pulled out injured, while fears remain about others being trapped beneath the rubble.