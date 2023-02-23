Peshawar central jail sealed amid PTI ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’

PESHAWAR: The central jail Peshawar was sealed on Thursday amid Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, ARY News reported citing sources.

As per details, administration banned the entrance to central jail Peshawar, People who came to meet their prisoners were returned without meeting.

Sources said that the jail was closed because of security reasons as the jail has hundreds of sensitive prisoners.

The entry to mental hospital beside the jail has also been closed, sources added.

Earlier, Senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who surrendered for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ were shifted from Kot Lakhpat Jail to different prisons.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) commenced ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (court arrest movement) from Lahore today as the party’s senior leaders including Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati voluntarily surrendered themselves to the law enforces.

The ‘court arrest’ drive was launched in protest over “violations of the fundamental rights”, “abuse of the Constitution”, “unprecedented inflation” and “economic meltdown”.

On the directions of Imran Khan, as many as 200 leaders and workers will surrender themselves for the ‘Jail Bharo Movement’ today.

As per the schedule unveiled by the party, after Lahore, Peshawar is witnessing the launch of the court arrest drive today. Rawalpindi will follow on Feb 24, Multan on Feb 25, Gujranwala on Feb 26, Sargodha on Feb 27, and Sahiwal on Feb 28. Faisalabad will join the movement on the first day of March.

