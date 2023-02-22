Peshawar CTD kills ‘terrorist’ of banned outfit, arrests 5

Peshawar Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday claimed to have shot dead a terrorist associated with the banned outfit and arrested five others, ARY News reported.

As per details, the action was conducted in Teela Banda area of Peshawar, where CTD team shot dead a terrorist and arrested five of his accomplices after a shootout.

Meanwhile, three others managed to flee the scene. The CTD said the arrested terrorists are Afghan nationals.

Two Kalanshinkovs, six grenades and other arms and ammunition were recovered from their custody.

Meanwhile, security forces killed as many as 142 terrorists in the last three months.

As per details, the security forces carried out 6,921 operations across the country and foiled many terror incidents.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 1,960 operations including 1,516 area domination operations, 301 intelligence-based operations and 143 area sanitization operations were carried out during the last three months.

