Security forces arrest six terrorists from South Wazirisitan

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Wednesday arrested six terrorists including a suicide bomber from South Waziristan, ARY News reported.

As per details, security forces conducted the operation in South Waziristan and arrested six terrorists including a suicide bomber and four facilitators.

The arrested terrorists have confessed to their crimes. It has been revealed that the majority of the arrested terrorists were studying in religious seminaries in Hangu, Kurram, Tall and other areas.

More arrests are expected in light of information revealed by the arrested outlaws during the investigation.

It may be noted that the security forces have arrested 28 facilitators and three suicide bombers in the current year so far.

Meanwhile, security forces killed as many as 142 terrorists in the last three months.

As per details, the security forces carried out 6,921 operations across the country and foiled many terror incidents.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 1,960 operations including 1,516 area domination operations, 301 intelligence-based operations and 143 area sanitization operations were carried out during the last three months.

