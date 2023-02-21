Security forces killed 142 terrorists during last 3 months

ISLAMABAD: Following the rise in terror incidents in Pakistan, security forces have geared up their operations and killed as many as 142 terrorists in the last three months.

As per details, the security forces carried out 6,921 operations across the country and foiled many terror incidents.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 1,960 operations including 1,516 area domination operations, 301 intelligence-based operations and 143 area sanitization operations were carried out during the last three months.

During the 1,960 operations, 98 terrorists were shot dead while 540 were taken into custody by the security forces.

Security forces carried out 3,414 operations including 2,980 area domination operations, 67 intelligence-based and 367 area sanitization operations were carried out in Balochistan.

In the operations, 40 terrorists were killed and 112 were arrested by the security forces.

In Sindh, 752 intelligence-based operations were carried out in which three terrorists were killed and 344 were taken into custody.

The security forces shot dead a terrorist and arrested 11 others in 165 intelligence-based operations in Punjab during the last three months.

