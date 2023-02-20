‘TTP terrorist’ arrested by Karachi police

KARACHI: Karachi police arrested ‘wanted terrorist’ of banned organisation Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from the Chakiwara neighbourhood, ARY News reported.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aziz, the accused was identified as Saim Umar. A police patrol party observed suspicious activities of a man in the neighbourhood and they stopped him for snap-checking.

During the snap-checking, police officials recovered two hand grenades. The suspect was later identified as a ‘TTP member’ Saim Umer.

Earlier this week, the counter-terrorism department (CTD) arrested eight terrorists in a grand operation.

As per details, the CTD conducted operations in Lahore, Multan Sargodha, and other areas. 36 suspects were investigated in the grand operation.

The CTD officials said that the arrested terrorist of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) included Masood, Subhan, Sajid Ali, Aziz Ali, Shahid Ijaz and Sharafat Ali.

During the operation, the CTD also recovered suicide jackets, explosives, arms and ammunition pistols recovered from the possession of terrorists.

During the last week, 127 suspects were arrested in 483 combing operations were conducted.

