Peshawar: 14 more educational institutes closed after COVID cases

PESHAWAR: As many as fourteen more educational institutes on Thursday were sealed after detection of COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported.

According to the statement, fourteen more educational institutes in Peshawar were closed by the district administration as a precautionary measure to save other students from the pandemic.

Government Frontier College for Women has also been closed.

So far more than 40 educational institutions have been closed in Peshawar amid a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Pakistan has reported 3,914 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 54,638 samples were tested, out of which 3,914 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 7.1 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 8.2pc.

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections rose to 1,474,075 with the addition of 3,914 new cases.

As many as 47 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,650.

The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,716 including 63 in the past 24 hours.

