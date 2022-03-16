Peshawar father-daughter duo obtains PhD degree on same day

PESHAWAR: The father-daughter duo of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) made history by obtaining PhD degree from the Peshawar Engineering University on the same day.

As per details, Dr. Masood Khan, the Assistant Professor at the University of Peshawar’s Engineering Department achieved PhD degree in Mechatronics, while his daughter, Dr. Nadia Masood, was awarded a PhD degree in Electrical Engineering.

Expressing himself on the occasion, Dr. Masood Khan said that due to some domestic responsibilities he could not complete his PhD on time but now it is an honour for him to get the PhD degree with my daughter.

Nadia Masood said that it was not easy to get a PhD degree but due to the hard work and support of her father, she was able to complete the doctorate degree.

